Hoben turista pica door di jellyfish

Yamada ta drenta na Central di Polis pa un caso caminda cu jellyfish ta pica un persona. Na nan yegada polisnan ta bin haya un mucha muhe di mas o menos 16 aña drumi ariba un stoel di beach. Nan ta tuma nota cu e mucha muhe tur dos su rudianan tabata hincha y tambe su brasa banda drechi. Segun declaracion di e hoben, e no ta sigur si ta un Jelly Fish of algo otro. E hoben procedente di Argentina a wordo atendi door di personal di ambulans y transporta pa hospital. Mama y tanta di e hoben a wordo transporta door di patruya pa hospital. Polisnan a bay controla banda di lama, y a nota cu tabata tin tres persona den lama, pero esaki nan a declara cu nan no a mira nada. Central di Polis a wordo poni na altura.