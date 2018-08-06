Grant Thornton ta un realidad den e region Caribense Hulandes. E expansion aki ta fortalece e presencia solido di Grant Thornton, unda cu ya tin 13 oficina existente den e region Caribense. Cu e oficinanan na Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire y St Maarten, Grant Thornton ta oficialisa y expande su red global den nos region.
