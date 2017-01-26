Exitoso campeonato nacional di Dia di Betico 2017

Den e marco di e celebracion di Dia di Betico 2017, Aruba Taekwondo Bond (ARTBO) a organisa un Campeonato Nacional cu a tuma lugar diasabra ultimo den Compleho Deportivo Frans Figaroa na Noord.

E ceremonia a cuminsa cu Himno di Aruba, y despues cu palabra di bon bini di e Presidente di Aruba Taekwondo Bond, Dr. Guaicaipuro Jimenez kende a splica tocante di e ultimo desaroyonan di Taekwondo na nos dushi isla di Aruba y planesnan pa futuro. Dr. Guaicaipuro Jimenez a duna un aprecio na e atleta Nishon Dunlock, pasobra e tabata e prome atleta cu a yega na Compleho Deportivo Frans Figaroa pa e competencia y esaki ta parti di e disciplina cu tur atleta ta haña ora cu nan ta practica Taekwondo.

Dr. Guaicaipuro Jimenez a informa cu e atleta di Taekwondo Monica Pimentel, lo ta participando tambe ariba e mesun diasabra na e Germany Open, torneo di categoria G1 y a desea exito na su participacion.

E campeonato a conta tambe cu e bishita di e Presidente di Lotto pa Deporte, Sr. Di-Stefano Wernet.

E evento a cuminsa 10:30 di mainta cu desfile di tur e scolnan participante:

Noord Taekwondo Center di Grand Master Chaco Jose Cornelio, San Nicolas Taekwondo Center di Master Eric Barry y coach Shaul Illidge, Brazil Taekwondo Stichting di Master Alberto Klaber y coach Aaron Jacobs, Tiger Taekwondo Academy di Kyobunim Teofilo Rodríguez y coach Albert Thielman, Crotalus Taekwondo Center di Kyobunim Viviana Bustos y coach Patrick Dirksz. Na final a desea tur e atletanan exito na e competencia.

E resultadonan final pa Combate ( Kyorugi) ta como lo siguiente:

BEST FEMALE FIGTHER INFANTIL Jewel ILLIDGE San Nicolas Taekwondo

BEST MALE FIGTHER INFANTIL Dilon BROWN Brazil Taekwondo Dojang

BEST FEMALE FIGTHER CADET Rushineldy LEJUEZ San Nicolas TKD

BEST MALE FIGTHER CADET Shandirow SCHMIDT Brazil Taekwondo Dojang

BEST MALE FIGTHER JUNIOR Zahyon Klaber Brazil Taekwondo Dojang

BEST TEAM: SAN NICOLAS TAEKWONDO

Cada scol participante a duna nomber di e 7 atletanan cu mester a bringa pa e best team y San Nicolas Taekwondo Center a logra gana best team. E competencia a wordo realisa cu e asistencia di 1 mesa tecnico bou encargo di sr. Luciano Mazzeo.

E parti di arbitrahe a wordo dirigi pa nos referee internacional y olimpico, Grand Master Chaco Jose Cornelio hunto cu dos referee internacional mas, Master Augie Tromp y Master Eric Barry.

Aruba Taekwondo Bond (ARTBO) ta yama danki pa e participacion masivo di tur e scolnan di Taekwondo di Aruba y e tremendo trabou realisa pa e cuerpo di arbitrahe. ARTBO ta yama danki tambe na tur e voluntarionan cu a haci e evento aki posibel, specialmente na e siguiente personanan y institucionan:

Master Alberto Klaber, sr. Glenson Oduber, sr. Luciano Mazzeo ( personal tecnico), na e personal Medico, Dra. Viviana Bustos, na e miembronan di Prensa TeleAruba, 297 Sports.

Aruba Taekwondo Bond (ARTBO) ta felicita tur e atletanan y nan mayornan cu a participa, pasobra sin nan, e evento aki no por a tuma luga.

RESULTADO OFICIAL KYORUGI

_______________________________

POOL

ATLETA

SCOL

Premiacion

Pool 1 Sue-Jean KELLY Tiger TKD ORO

Zoë MOLINA San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 2 Dilon BROWN Brazil TKD ORO

Jonathan CHARLES San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 3 Kaylon BISLIP Tiger TKD ORO

Jarron SINT JAGO San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 4 Ray- Jean LEJUEZ San Nicolas TKD ORO

Justin Hoyos Crotalus TKD SILVER

Pool 5 Sue-Jean KELLY Tiger TKD ORO

Ashlee GOMEZ Tiger TKD SILVER

Pool 6 Zayon THIELMAN Tiger TKD ORO

Nishon DUNLOCK San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 7 Jewel ILLIDGE San Nicolas TKD ORO

Judilanne KELLY Tiger TKD SILVER

Pool 8 Myron ADAMS San Nicolas TKD ORO

Arien DE MEI Tiger TKD SILVER

Pool 9 Rushineldy LEJUEZ San Nicolas TKD ORO

Maelynn FRADL Brazil TKD SILVER

Pool 10 Xavienne ESPINOSA Tiger TKD ORO

Rebecca Brouwer Crotalus TKD SILVER

Pool 11 Justin GRAHAM San Nicolas TKD ORO

Prince KOCK Tiger TKD SILVER

Pool 12 Myron ADAMS San Nicolas TKD ORO

Carlos HERNANDEZ San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 13 Danon DELAMORE Brazil TKD ORO

Christepher GEERMAN San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 14 Sergio WHITFIELD San Nicolas TKD ORO

Kayden BRIEZEN Tiger TKD SILVER

Pool 15 Justin GRAHAM San Nicolas TKD ORO

Jayden MOLINA San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 16 Nathan FRADL Brazil TKD ORO

Jaydon ABATH San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 17 Shandirow SCHMIDT Brazil TKD ORO

Kevin ILLES Tiger TKD SILVER

Pool 18 Danon DELAMORE Brazil TKD ORO

Akeem IGNACIA San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 19 Jadrick KOCK Tiger TKD ORO

Christepher GEERMAN San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 20 Bryan CHARLES San Nicolas TKD ORO

Iyaamhur DELAMORE Brazil TKD SILVER

Pool 21 Iryaamhim DELAMORE Brazil TKD ORO

Rewal ROZA Crotalus TKD SILVER

Pool 22 Jahmani EISDEN Brazil TKD ORO

Akeal RICHARDSON San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 23 Dilon BROWN Brazil TKD ORO

Dustyn QUANDUS Noord TKD SILVER

Pool 24 Bryant JANSEN Noord TKD ORO

Nishon DUNLOCK San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 25 Kayden BRIEZEN Tiger TKD ORO

Elijak MACKAY Brazil TKD SILVER

Pool 26 Sergio WHITFIELD San Nicolas TKD ORO

Sushanti KOCK Tiger TKD SILVER

Pool 27 Eiber TORRES Tiger TKD ORO

Rodrick RAS San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 28 John Hendrick WEVER Noord TKD ORO

Sergio WHITFIELD San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 29 Judilanne KELLY Tiger TKD ORO

Sujeandy KOCK Tiger TKD SILVER

Pool 30 Eiber TORRES Tiger TKD ORO

Samuel JONES San Nicolas TKD SILVER

Pool 31 Zayhon KLABER Brazil TKD ORO

Michael NOEL Brazil TKD SILVER

Pool 32 Jourde KLABER Brazil TKD ORO

Hakeem LOWE Brazil TKD SILVER

Pool 33 Zahyon KLABER Brazil TKD ORO

Jourde KLABER Brazil TKD SILVER