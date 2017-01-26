Exitoso campeonato nacional di Dia di Betico 2017

Den e marco di e celebracion di Dia di Betico 2017, Aruba Taekwondo Bond (ARTBO) a organisa un Campeonato Nacional cu a tuma lugar diasabra ultimo den Compleho Deportivo Frans Figaroa na Noord.
E ceremonia a cuminsa cu Himno di Aruba, y despues cu palabra di bon bini di e Presidente di Aruba Taekwondo Bond, Dr. Guaicaipuro Jimenez kende a splica tocante di e ultimo desaroyonan di Taekwondo na nos dushi isla di Aruba y planesnan pa futuro. Dr. Guaicaipuro Jimenez a duna un aprecio na e atleta Nishon Dunlock, pasobra e tabata e prome atleta cu a yega na Compleho Deportivo Frans Figaroa pa e competencia y esaki ta parti di e disciplina cu tur atleta ta haña ora cu nan ta practica Taekwondo.
Dr. Guaicaipuro Jimenez a informa cu e atleta di Taekwondo Monica Pimentel, lo ta participando tambe ariba e mesun diasabra na e Germany Open, torneo di categoria G1 y a desea exito na su participacion.
E campeonato a conta tambe cu e bishita di e Presidente di Lotto pa Deporte, Sr. Di-Stefano Wernet.
E evento a cuminsa 10:30 di mainta cu desfile di tur e scolnan participante:
Noord Taekwondo Center di Grand Master Chaco Jose Cornelio, San Nicolas Taekwondo Center di Master Eric Barry y coach Shaul Illidge, Brazil Taekwondo Stichting di Master Alberto Klaber y coach Aaron Jacobs, Tiger Taekwondo Academy di Kyobunim Teofilo Rodríguez y coach Albert Thielman, Crotalus Taekwondo Center di Kyobunim Viviana Bustos y coach Patrick Dirksz. Na final a desea tur e atletanan exito na e competencia.
E resultadonan final pa Combate ( Kyorugi) ta como lo siguiente:
BEST FEMALE FIGTHER INFANTIL Jewel ILLIDGE San Nicolas Taekwondo
BEST MALE FIGTHER INFANTIL Dilon BROWN Brazil Taekwondo Dojang
BEST FEMALE FIGTHER CADET Rushineldy LEJUEZ San Nicolas TKD
BEST MALE FIGTHER CADET Shandirow SCHMIDT Brazil Taekwondo Dojang
BEST MALE FIGTHER JUNIOR Zahyon Klaber Brazil Taekwondo Dojang
BEST TEAM: SAN NICOLAS TAEKWONDO
Cada scol participante a duna nomber di e 7 atletanan cu mester a bringa pa e best team y San Nicolas Taekwondo Center a logra gana best team. E competencia a wordo realisa cu e asistencia di 1 mesa tecnico bou encargo di sr. Luciano Mazzeo.
E parti di arbitrahe a wordo dirigi pa nos referee internacional y olimpico, Grand Master Chaco Jose Cornelio hunto cu dos referee internacional mas, Master Augie Tromp y Master Eric Barry.
Aruba Taekwondo Bond (ARTBO) ta yama danki pa e participacion masivo di tur e scolnan di Taekwondo di Aruba y e tremendo trabou realisa pa e cuerpo di arbitrahe. ARTBO ta yama danki tambe na tur e voluntarionan cu a haci e evento aki posibel, specialmente na e siguiente personanan y institucionan:
Master Alberto Klaber, sr. Glenson Oduber, sr. Luciano Mazzeo ( personal tecnico), na e personal Medico, Dra. Viviana Bustos, na e miembronan di Prensa TeleAruba, 297 Sports.
Aruba Taekwondo Bond (ARTBO) ta felicita tur e atletanan y nan mayornan cu a participa, pasobra sin nan, e evento aki no por a tuma luga.
RESULTADO OFICIAL KYORUGI
_______________________________
POOL
ATLETA
SCOL
Premiacion
Pool 1 Sue-Jean KELLY Tiger TKD ORO
Zoë MOLINA San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 2 Dilon BROWN Brazil TKD ORO
Jonathan CHARLES San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 3 Kaylon BISLIP Tiger TKD ORO
Jarron SINT JAGO San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 4 Ray- Jean LEJUEZ San Nicolas TKD ORO
Justin Hoyos Crotalus TKD SILVER
Pool 5 Sue-Jean KELLY Tiger TKD ORO
Ashlee GOMEZ Tiger TKD SILVER
Pool 6 Zayon THIELMAN Tiger TKD ORO
Nishon DUNLOCK San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 7 Jewel ILLIDGE San Nicolas TKD ORO
Judilanne KELLY Tiger TKD SILVER
Pool 8 Myron ADAMS San Nicolas TKD ORO
Arien DE MEI Tiger TKD SILVER
Pool 9 Rushineldy LEJUEZ San Nicolas TKD ORO
Maelynn FRADL Brazil TKD SILVER
Pool 10 Xavienne ESPINOSA Tiger TKD ORO
Rebecca Brouwer Crotalus TKD SILVER
Pool 11 Justin GRAHAM San Nicolas TKD ORO
Prince KOCK Tiger TKD SILVER
Pool 12 Myron ADAMS San Nicolas TKD ORO
Carlos HERNANDEZ San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 13 Danon DELAMORE Brazil TKD ORO
Christepher GEERMAN San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 14 Sergio WHITFIELD San Nicolas TKD ORO
Kayden BRIEZEN Tiger TKD SILVER
Pool 15 Justin GRAHAM San Nicolas TKD ORO
Jayden MOLINA San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 16 Nathan FRADL Brazil TKD ORO
Jaydon ABATH San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 17 Shandirow SCHMIDT Brazil TKD ORO
Kevin ILLES Tiger TKD SILVER
Pool 18 Danon DELAMORE Brazil TKD ORO
Akeem IGNACIA San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 19 Jadrick KOCK Tiger TKD ORO
Christepher GEERMAN San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 20 Bryan CHARLES San Nicolas TKD ORO
Iyaamhur DELAMORE Brazil TKD SILVER
Pool 21 Iryaamhim DELAMORE Brazil TKD ORO
Rewal ROZA Crotalus TKD SILVER
Pool 22 Jahmani EISDEN Brazil TKD ORO
Akeal RICHARDSON San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 23 Dilon BROWN Brazil TKD ORO
Dustyn QUANDUS Noord TKD SILVER
Pool 24 Bryant JANSEN Noord TKD ORO
Nishon DUNLOCK San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 25 Kayden BRIEZEN Tiger TKD ORO
Elijak MACKAY Brazil TKD SILVER
Pool 26 Sergio WHITFIELD San Nicolas TKD ORO
Sushanti KOCK Tiger TKD SILVER
Pool 27 Eiber TORRES Tiger TKD ORO
Rodrick RAS San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 28 John Hendrick WEVER Noord TKD ORO
Sergio WHITFIELD San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 29 Judilanne KELLY Tiger TKD ORO
Sujeandy KOCK Tiger TKD SILVER
Pool 30 Eiber TORRES Tiger TKD ORO
Samuel JONES San Nicolas TKD SILVER
Pool 31 Zayhon KLABER Brazil TKD ORO
Michael NOEL Brazil TKD SILVER
Pool 32 Jourde KLABER Brazil TKD ORO
Hakeem LOWE Brazil TKD SILVER
Pool 33 Zahyon KLABER Brazil TKD ORO
Jourde KLABER Brazil TKD SILVER