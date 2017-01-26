Exitoso campeonato nacional di Dia di Betico 2017

Den e marco di e celebracion di Dia di Betico 2017, Aruba Taekwondo Bond (ARTBO) a organisa un Campeonato Nacional cu a tuma lugar diasabra ultimo den Compleho Deportivo Frans Figaroa na Noord.

E ceremonia a cuminsa cu Himno di Aruba, y despues cu palabra di bon bini di e Presidente di Aruba Taekwondo Bond, Dr. Guaicaipuro Jimenez kende a splica tocante di e ultimo desaroyonan di Taekwondo na nos dushi isla di Aruba y planesnan pa futuro. Dr. Guaicaipuro Jimenez a duna un aprecio na e atleta Nishon Dunlock, pasobra e tabata e prome atleta cu a yega na Compleho Deportivo Frans Figaroa pa e competencia y esaki ta parti di e disciplina cu tur atleta ta haña ora cu nan ta practica Taekwondo.

Dr. Guaicaipuro Jimenez a informa cu e atleta di Taekwondo Monica Pimentel, lo ta participando tambe ariba e mesun diasabra na e Germany Open, torneo di categoria G1 y a desea exito na su participacion.
E campeonato a conta tambe cu e bishita di e Presidente di Lotto pa Deporte, Sr. Di-Stefano Wernet.
E evento a cuminsa 10:30 di mainta cu desfile di tur e scolnan participante:
Noord Taekwondo Center di Grand Master Chaco Jose Cornelio, San Nicolas Taekwondo Center di Master Eric Barry y coach Shaul Illidge, Brazil Taekwondo Stichting di Master Alberto Klaber y coach Aaron Jacobs, Tiger Taekwondo Academy di Kyobunim Teofilo Rodríguez y coach Albert Thielman, Crotalus Taekwondo Center di Kyobunim Viviana Bustos y coach Patrick Dirksz. Na final a desea tur e atletanan exito na e competencia.

E resultadonan final pa Combate ( Kyorugi) ta como lo siguiente:

BEST FEMALE FIGTHER INFANTIL    Jewel ILLIDGE            San Nicolas Taekwondo
BEST MALE FIGTHER INFANTIL       Dilon BROWN              Brazil Taekwondo Dojang

BEST FEMALE FIGTHER CADET      Rushineldy LEJUEZ        San Nicolas TKD
BEST MALE FIGTHER     CADET      Shandirow SCHMIDT    Brazil Taekwondo Dojang

BEST MALE FIGTHER JUNIOR         Zahyon Klaber             Brazil Taekwondo Dojang

BEST TEAM:                                 SAN NICOLAS TAEKWONDO
Cada scol participante a duna nomber di e 7 atletanan cu mester a bringa pa e best team y San Nicolas Taekwondo Center a logra gana best team.  E competencia a wordo realisa cu e asistencia di 1 mesa tecnico bou encargo di sr. Luciano Mazzeo.

E parti di arbitrahe a wordo dirigi pa nos referee internacional y olimpico, Grand Master Chaco Jose Cornelio hunto cu dos referee internacional mas, Master Augie Tromp y Master Eric Barry.

Aruba Taekwondo Bond (ARTBO) ta yama danki pa e participacion masivo di tur e scolnan di Taekwondo di Aruba y e tremendo trabou realisa pa e cuerpo di arbitrahe. ARTBO ta yama danki tambe na tur e voluntarionan cu a haci e evento aki posibel, specialmente na e siguiente personanan y institucionan:
Master Alberto Klaber, sr. Glenson Oduber, sr. Luciano Mazzeo ( personal tecnico), na e personal Medico, Dra. Viviana Bustos, na e miembronan di Prensa  TeleAruba, 297 Sports.

Aruba Taekwondo Bond (ARTBO) ta felicita tur e atletanan y nan mayornan cu a participa, pasobra sin nan, e evento aki no por a tuma luga.

RESULTADO OFICIAL KYORUGI
_______________________________

POOL

ATLETA
SCOL
Premiacion

Pool 1     Sue-Jean KELLY     Tiger TKD     ORO
Zoë  MOLINA      San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 2    Dilon BROWN     Brazil TKD    ORO
Jonathan CHARLES     San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 3    Kaylon BISLIP     Tiger TKD    ORO
Jarron SINT  JAGO     San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 4    Ray- Jean LEJUEZ     San Nicolas TKD    ORO
Justin Hoyos    Crotalus TKD    SILVER

Pool 5    Sue-Jean KELLY    Tiger TKD    ORO
Ashlee GOMEZ     Tiger TKD    SILVER

Pool 6    Zayon THIELMAN     Tiger TKD    ORO
Nishon DUNLOCK    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 7    Jewel ILLIDGE    San Nicolas TKD    ORO
Judilanne KELLY    Tiger TKD    SILVER

Pool 8    Myron ADAMS    San Nicolas TKD    ORO
Arien DE MEI     Tiger TKD    SILVER

Pool 9    Rushineldy LEJUEZ    San Nicolas TKD    ORO
Maelynn FRADL     Brazil TKD    SILVER

Pool 10    Xavienne ESPINOSA     Tiger TKD    ORO
Rebecca Brouwer    Crotalus TKD    SILVER

Pool 11    Justin GRAHAM     San Nicolas TKD    ORO
Prince KOCK    Tiger TKD    SILVER

Pool 12    Myron ADAMS    San Nicolas TKD    ORO
Carlos HERNANDEZ    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 13    Danon DELAMORE    Brazil TKD    ORO
Christepher GEERMAN    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 14    Sergio WHITFIELD    San Nicolas TKD    ORO
Kayden BRIEZEN    Tiger TKD    SILVER

Pool 15    Justin GRAHAM     San Nicolas TKD    ORO
Jayden MOLINA    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 16    Nathan FRADL     Brazil TKD    ORO
Jaydon ABATH    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 17    Shandirow SCHMIDT    Brazil TKD    ORO
Kevin ILLES    Tiger TKD    SILVER

Pool 18    Danon DELAMORE    Brazil TKD    ORO
Akeem IGNACIA    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 19    Jadrick KOCK    Tiger TKD    ORO
Christepher GEERMAN    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 20    Bryan CHARLES    San Nicolas TKD    ORO
Iyaamhur DELAMORE    Brazil TKD    SILVER

Pool 21    Iryaamhim DELAMORE    Brazil TKD    ORO
Rewal ROZA    Crotalus TKD    SILVER

Pool 22    Jahmani EISDEN    Brazil TKD    ORO
Akeal RICHARDSON    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 23    Dilon BROWN    Brazil TKD    ORO
Dustyn QUANDUS    Noord TKD    SILVER

Pool 24    Bryant JANSEN    Noord TKD    ORO
Nishon DUNLOCK    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 25     Kayden BRIEZEN    Tiger TKD    ORO
Elijak MACKAY    Brazil TKD    SILVER

Pool 26    Sergio WHITFIELD    San Nicolas TKD    ORO
Sushanti KOCK    Tiger TKD    SILVER

Pool 27    Eiber TORRES     Tiger TKD    ORO
Rodrick RAS    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 28    John Hendrick WEVER    Noord TKD    ORO
Sergio WHITFIELD    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 29    Judilanne KELLY    Tiger TKD    ORO
Sujeandy KOCK    Tiger TKD    SILVER

Pool 30     Eiber TORRES     Tiger TKD    ORO
Samuel JONES    San Nicolas TKD    SILVER

Pool 31    Zayhon KLABER    Brazil TKD    ORO
Michael NOEL    Brazil TKD    SILVER

Pool 32    Jourde KLABER     Brazil TKD    ORO
Hakeem LOWE    Brazil TKD    SILVER

Pool 33    Zahyon KLABER    Brazil TKD    ORO
Jourde KLABER    Brazil TKD    SILVER

