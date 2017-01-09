Dos persona herida den accidente fuerte na San Nicolas

Dialuna mainta na e crusada di Caya Jose Geerman y Palisiaweg altura di Johnson’s Supermarket a sucede un accidente di auto basta fuerte. Esaki ta debi cu un suzuki baleno a sali dilanti di un nissan sentra cu tabata biniendo for di pabou.
Ambos vehiculo a keda basta kibra. Tabatin un señora herida y no por a sali for di e auto debi cu e porta banda di pasahero a keda machica y a solicita unidad di bombero. Polis tambe tabata presente pa tuma datos di e accidente. Personal di ambulance a atende cu dos persona cu a resulta herida.
This is an extreme dangerous intersection, because Johnson’s White delivery vcan is paked infront of the Supermarket in a way, that it is IMPOSSIBLE to see any traffic come from the left.
That is the crux of the matter !!