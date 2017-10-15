Diescuater atleta di San Nicolas Taekwondo Center pa Best of the Best 2017

Durante aña 2017 Brazil Taekwondo Stichting a organisa 3 campeonato y e atletanan cu kier a participa na Best of the Best por a gana nan participacion door di sali best fighter na cualkier campeonato organisa pa Brazil Taekwondo Stichting.

Aki bounan tin e 6 atletanan di San Nicolas Taekwondo Center cu a sali best fighter na e 3 campeonatonan; Akeal Richardson, Myron Adams, Rodrick Ras, Jewell Illidge, Nishon Dunlock y Nykwana Duinkerk.

E atletanan cu a participa y a gana prome luga of a sali di dos luga y cu a participa na 2 di e 3 campeonatonan a wordo scogi pa participa na Best of the Best tambe. Asina a logra scoge 7 atleta pa participa na Best of the Best; Shaquille Barry,

Christopher Geerman, Rushineldy Lejuez, Carlos Hernandez, Akeem Ignacia, Sergio Whitfield y D’angelo Banfield.

Brazil Taekwondo Stichting ta manda un felicitacion pa Master Eric Barry hunto cu su coach Shaul Illidge cu nan 14 atletanan cu a wordo scogi pa participa na Best of the Best 2017 cu participacion di Merca, Chile, Colombia, Surinam y Corsou.