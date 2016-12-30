Coriente a bay den full caya y varios persona a keda pega den lift na Zara

Diabierna atardi coriente a bay den full Caya grandi y na Zara net e momento ey tabatin por lo menos 7 persona den lift y a keda pega. Unidad di bombero cu urgencia a presenta na e sitio pa mira e situacion a yama e compania di lift pa manda hende rapidamente.
Pero minuutnan tabata core y bida di hende ta hunga un rol y principalmente tabatin un mucha di 3 aña den e lift cera. Minister Dowers tambe tabata presente pa mira e situacion y tabata na altanto di loke ta pasando.
Brandweer a wak cu minuut ta pasa y e hendenan tabatin mas cu mei ora cera y a dicidi na habri e lift cu e ekiponan di bombero pa saca e hendenan, y ambulancenan tabata pafo pa asina atende cu tur esnan cu tabatin mester di atencion medico.
Foi prome dia cu e lugar a habbri nann tbt sa.cu e generator pa ora coriente bai no tbtt traha esaki ta di 2 biaha ke lift ta keda pega ora coriente bai