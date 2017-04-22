Candela di mondi na Mangelstraat

Diabierna atardi lat central ta haya un yamada cu lo tin un candela di mondi basta grandi y cu ta forma un peliger pa un cas y un transformatorhuis den Mangelstraat. Polis ta yega y ta constata cu di berdad tin un candela y ta cerca di e cas pero ya e candela a cuminsa baha y polisnan mes a drenta accion y cu shovel y santo a cuminsa paga e candela. Un rato despues brandweer ta yega y spuit e resto di candela y page completo.

