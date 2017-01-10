Autobus a dal mucha cu a crusa su dilanti na Pos Chikito

Diamars mainta trempan patruya policial di San Nicolas cu urgencia a keda despacha pa bay altura poco pariba di e rotonde na Pos Chikito unda un autobus a dal un mucha basta duro. Patruyanan policial a yega basta lihe na e sitio y topa cu e hobencito benta abou herida.
Segun testigonan a declara e mucha homber a yega crusa caminda dilanti e autobus, e chauffeur a purba haci tur su posibilidad pa evita e impacto pero tabata invano y e parti dilanti di e autobus a dal e mucha benta abou. E tabata herida y ambulance a presenta pa atende cune. Specialista di trafico tambe tabata na e sitio pa haci nan investigacion. Vocero di Polis tambe tabata na e sitio di accidente pa asina ta informa di e sucedido.