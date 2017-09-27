Atrobe bringamento formal na Eagle Beach entre watersports

Un biaha mas bringamento formal entre dos compania di watersports diaranson den careda di 3:30 atardi na Eagle Beach. Unda trahado di un compania di watersports lo a bay busca problma cu otro y aki tabata tin sacamento di machete y golpinan a cay. Un homber a keda herida, basta polis a yega asta recherche y maritiem.
Ora oficialnan a puntra e homber herida pa entrega denuncia e no kier, recherche di strand a hala su atencion debidamente. Pa na manera di homber regla e problema entre e dos compania di watersports y stop di bringa constantemente manera mucha dilanti turistanan un mahos bista. Despues di rato e persona cu machete a bolbe y detencion a cay.
Pa bienestar di hende y nos industria toeristico mi ta opina pa boet ambos partido. Y si e bringamento ta sigi kita nan vergunning pa eherse e trabow aki. Nos tin cu sinja hasi e cosnan corecto y no warda baca hoga na pos.