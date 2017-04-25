Diahuebs 13 di April, alumnonan di Kerekentenchi Speelschool a celebra Pasco Grandi conhuntamente cu clientenan di Stichting Ambiente Feliz. E mainta tawata jena cu actividad placentero pa tur e clientenan y tambe e alumnonan, entre otro buscamento di webo, hungando weganan di antes y cantamento y tambe un Easter Bunny pa entretene e muchanan y clientenan di Ambiente Feliz.
A cuminsa e mainta hunto na unda nos a yama e Easter Bunny bon bini. E muchanan a canta varios cantica pa tur esunnan presente. Despues e muchanan a busca webo hunto cu algun cliente di Ambiente Feliz y e Easter Bunny. E alumnonan y e clientenan a hunga diferente wega, entre otro e wega “eierlopen” caminda nan mester a transporta un webo riba un cuchara di un pa otro lugar sin wanta e webo y sin lage cai. Nan a gosa un mundo! E alumnonan di Kerekentenchi y e clientenan presente di Stichting Ambiente Feliz a come un almuerzo hunto. Na final tur mucha por a ricibi locual nan a traha riba dje na scol hunto cu algun webo y un regalito. E dia tabata un fiesta grandi cu a ser culmina cu tur e participantenan bailando den kring y despues tur hende a dispidi di e Easter Bunny. E tawata un dushi mainta na unda nos muchanan a siña den un manera apto pa nan edad kico e ta pa tin un limitacion y e clientenan a haya un compaño di nos muchanan cu a haci nan hopi contento. Hunto como un famia nos a celebra Pasco Grandi.
Pa mas informacion di Kerekentenchi Speelschool bishita www.kerekentenchispeelschool.com of fb.com/kerekentenchispeelschool.
Ambiente Feliz y Kerekentenchi Speelschool a uni forsa
